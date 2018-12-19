Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan to submit memo to PM Modi on Dec 24

Bhubaneswar: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) will submit memorandum to PM Narendra Modi on December 24 demanding price, prestige and pension for farmers of Odisha.

The memorandum will be submitted to PM Modi during his visit to Khurda scheduled on December 24, informed NNKS national convener Akshaya Kumar here on Wednesday.

“The government is giving us false assurances and we are frustrated by the lacksidal attitude of the government,” Akshay said.

He also informed that the NNKS will also stage dharna in front of Raj Bhavan here on January 8 to press for the demands.

On December 14, the NNKS activists had marched from Raghunathpur in Bhubaneswar outskirts to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the Governor Ganeshi Lal over their demands.