Naba Das makes U-turn, says he will not quit Congress

Jharsuguda: Senior Congress leader and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Das today took a sudden U-turn on the reports of his plan to resign from the party and join the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Das made it clear that there was no question of him leaving the Congress.

“I have been involved in the Congress since my student days. I am discharging my job with utmost sincerity. Since the party has reposed trust and faith on my integrity, there is no question of leaving the party,” Das said in a release.

Das further requested those spreading rumours about his quitting the party should refrain from it.

Notably, the speculations about the resignation of Das from the party has been doing rounds after he had asked party supporters whether they would support him if he joined any other political party.

Besides, Das praising Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration of Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway at Jharsuguda on March 12 this year also added fuel to the speculations.