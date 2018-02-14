Nab all wanted criminals using NSA: DGP RP Sharma

Cuttack: DGP Dr RP Sharma on Tuesday directed all range IGs, DIGs, district Superintendents of Police and DCPs to take stringent action against all mafias, bolster the intelligence network and timely intervention in law and order situations.

Through videoconferencing from the State police headquarters, Sharma exhorted the officers to lead from the front with right anticipation and timely intervention in order to prevent emerging law and order situations. The officers were sensitized to gear up their intelligence channels to know things ahead of happenings for proactive intervention.

Emphasizing on better -departmental coordination and also earning the goodwill of people, Sharma advised the SPs to put in place sufficient and adequate response system to respond immediately and proactively to any situation. He also instructed to take up a special drive in the next 30 days to arrest wanted criminals of specific cases.

He urged the officers to undertake a massive drive in execution of pending NBWs, steps for early closure of cases involving criminals and anti-socials, maintenance of dossiers of active anti-socials and criminals and take steps to book them under various preventive sections of law i.e. 107/110 CrPC. In appropriate cases book the hardened anti-socials and criminals under NSA.

Stringent action must be taken against mafias, players of organized crimes like, transport mafia, drugs peddlers, procurement and supply of illegal arms and tender mafias and provide full assistance to Revenue and other Government authorities to curb illegal stone quarry, illegal sand lifting and timber mafias, said Sharma.