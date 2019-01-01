Mystery shrouds girl’s death in Konark; father, stepmom ‘suspects’

Konark: A 22-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house at Kuruma village under Konark police limits on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Madhusmita Pradhan, daughter of Rabindra Kumar Pradhan. Sources said that she was the child of Rabindra’s first wife.

According to sources, the girl’s father lodged a written complaint with Konark police stating that Madhusmita, committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling of her room this morning.

Based on Rabindra’s statement, Konark inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sanjeev Kumar Pradhan and Nimapara SDPO Nirajan Padhi reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem to Charichhaka hospital.

On the other hand, the deceased girl’s brother Rakesh Pradhan, and maternal uncle Prashant Khatua have told the police that Madhusmita was strangulated to death by her father Rabindra and stepmother. They alleged that the murder is being staged as a suicide.

A case (1/19) of unnatural death has been registered by Konark police in this regard. The actual reason behind the girl’s death will come to the fore after the post-mortem report arrives, said Nimapara SDPO Nirajan Padhi.