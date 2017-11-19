PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Mysterious sheep killer returns to haunt Niali villagers; 3 sheep killed, 2 injured

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sheep

Cuttack: The fear of mysterious killer of hundreds of sheep at Niali in Cuttack district again started to haunt the locals as 3 sheep were found dead and two found injured in the cattle shed of Govardhan Swain in Gobindapada village today.

Reportedly, the circumstances under which the animals were found dead seem to be an attack of a wild animal. The attack is suspected to have been taken place late last night.

Panic had gripped Niali area earlier this year after hundreds of sheep were killed by an unknown creature within a span of 45 days until July.

Not only Niali, similar incidents of sheep deaths were also reported from Bhanjanagar, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Kendrapara districts during that period.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
9.3K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
8.2K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
6.0K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top