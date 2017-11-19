Mysterious sheep killer returns to haunt Niali villagers; 3 sheep killed, 2 injured

Cuttack: The fear of mysterious killer of hundreds of sheep at Niali in Cuttack district again started to haunt the locals as 3 sheep were found dead and two found injured in the cattle shed of Govardhan Swain in Gobindapada village today.

Reportedly, the circumstances under which the animals were found dead seem to be an attack of a wild animal. The attack is suspected to have been taken place late last night.

Panic had gripped Niali area earlier this year after hundreds of sheep were killed by an unknown creature within a span of 45 days until July.

Not only Niali, similar incidents of sheep deaths were also reported from Bhanjanagar, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Kendrapara districts during that period.