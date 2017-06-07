Myanmar military plane carrying 116 missing

Burma: A Myanmar military plane carrying 116 people went missing on Wednesday between the southern city of Myeik and Yangon, sources said.

“Communication was lost suddenly at about 1:35 pm (07:05 GMT) when it reached about 20 miles west of Dawei town,” the commander-in-chief’s office said in a statement.

Ships and planes have been scrambled to search for the plane, which was flying over the Andaman Sea when it went missing, the statement added.

As per sources, the plane was carrying 105 pasengers and 11 crew when it took off.

The passengers were believed to mainly be family members of military men based in the coastal region.