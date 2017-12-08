Mutilated body of youth found in Puri; murder suspected

Puri: Mutilated body of a youth was found on roadside in Bali Sahi area under Town police limits here this morning.

The deceased was later identified as Krushna Chandra Sahu alias Bapi of Dhanakuti Sahi who was running a small shop of snail and bamboo made materials in the city.

Town police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into death of the youth.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be established, it is suspected a murder over past enmity.

While family members of the deceased claimed that Bapi went outside after having dinner last night but did not return, sources said a clash was erupted among a group of people during a feast on the roof of Swetaganga UP School last night. It is suspected that Bapi might have been killed during the clash.

Krushna’s body was spotted on the premises of Swetaganga M.E. School located in the village this morning by some locals. Injury marks were found all over the body of the deceased including grievous cut marks on the face suspected to be inflicted by sharp weapons. Several liquor bottles and packets of food items were also found near the body.

Police seized the body and send it for post-mortem.

“The exact cause of the death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem is over and we have begun investigation into the incident”, said Town Police Station IIC Uma Shankar Singh.