Muslim quota meant for hijacking voters: Naqvi

Hyderabad: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that the decision of the Telangana government to provide 12 per cent quota to Muslims has no constitutional validity.

Naqvi alleged it was aimed at “hijacking” the voters for electoral gains.

The union minister said some parties, despite knowing that religion-based reservation was not possible, promise voters to hijack them.

Reacting to the TRS chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s promise in this regard, he said the Constitution does not allow such reservation.

The minister said people need to be aware of such things, he said.

The Telangana legislature had earlier passed a bill increasing reservation in jobs and education for backward sections of the Muslim community to 12 per cent from the earlier four per cent. The bill is yet to get the nod of the Centre.