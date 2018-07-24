Headlines

Muslim man beaten up by mob for wanting to marry Hindu woman

Pragativadi News Service
Lucknow: A 25-year-old Muslim man was mercilessly beaten, dragged and paraded by a group of right-wing activists in broad daylight in Ghaziabad when he went to a marriage registrar office for marrying a Hindu girl.

The man was attacked by a group of men when he went to the court to register his marriage with the woman on Monday afternoon.

A video of the assault on the court premises has gone viral on social media.

The group, circled the victim and assaulted, alleging that the boy has wrongly convinced the girl to marry him. Police reached the spot in a few minutes and then brought the couple to the Sihani Gate police station.

The inter-religion couple works at a Noida firm, where they fell in love and decided to get married. Taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident, the police have registered a case against two known and several unidentified persons in the case.

