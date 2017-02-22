Music release of Odia film “Chhaipari Rahithibi”

Bhubaneswar: The music release of upcoming Odia film “Chhaipari Rahithibi” was held in a city hotel last week. The cast and crew of the movie were present at the event where the audio cd was released. The film that has new actors and actress in lead is a thriller and talks about rebirth.
The lead actors Rupesh, Rojalin, Satyajeet and Lipika are all new to the industry and were present in the event. The movie also stars veteran actors like Ashrumochan, Minaketan, comedian Hadu and Debu Brahma and others.
Its songs such as “Tu Pakhitiye Hele”, “Chali taa Hansini”, “Chori Chori”, “Ate Pakha pakhi” and the title track have been sung by Kumar Sanu, Kumar Bapi, Madhav and Sanju while lyrics have been penned by Manas Sasmal and Panchanan Nayak. It’s directed by Prashant Pal.
“The music would be the great crowd puller for this movie and we hope it will do well in theatres also,” said the director.
The music is also online available on the website of Amara music. Odia film song listeners can enjoy the music online or download from the website.