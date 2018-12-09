Murderous attack on family: Bargarh police nabs five suspects

Bargarh: In a major development in the murderous attack on a family in Bargarh, police have arrested five persons including two women for their alleged involvement in the case.

As per sources, one Jayashree Meher (46) died on the spot due to the attack while her husband Khirod Meher (50) and two sons Devendra (18) and Balaram (25) sustained grievous injuries and were hospitalised.

The accused persons have been identified as Mitrabhanu Guru, Kedar Meher (Balaram’s father-in-law), Kedar’s two daughters, and Paritosh Banka.

Reportedly, Jayashree was killed because of an alleged ‘extramarital’ affair of her daughter-in-law. Balaram’s wife (the woman’s daughter-in-law) had an affair with Mitrabhanu of Teterkend village before the marriage.

As the infidelity was opposed by the woman’s in-laws, Mitrabhanu, Kedar and his two daughters hatched the murder conspiracy, the police said.

On December 5, Mitrabhanu along with his three associates barged into the house and attacked the family members with sharp weapons, killing Jayashree on the spot and injuring others.

While the five accused were arrested, two other associates of Mitrabhanu are on the run. Besides, Kedar’s minor daughters have been sent to juvenile custody for interrogation. A manhunt to nab the absconding accused persons is on said the police.