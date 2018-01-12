Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer

Raipur: A man was awarded life sentence for murdering a person and clicking selfies with his dead body. The man also shared his selfies with the corpse on social media and mobile messaging applications.

He was produced before the district court in Raigadh, Chhattisgarh. The spine-chilling incident took place in May 2016.

The accused has been identified as Jivan Yadav (21). Police said that Yadav broke into the grocery shop owned by the deceased Nilesh Jaiswal on the night of May 21.

Jaiswal sensed suspicious movement in his shop and woke up. He soon recognised Yadav. However, moments later, Yadav hacked Jaiswal with a machete. In what can be called crude and spine-chilling, Yadav later took selfies with Jaiswal’s dead body and shared them with his friends.

Yadav was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police soon after the incident. Police said after committing the crime Yadav chose to hide in Jaiswal’s residence. He admitted to the crime after interrogation.