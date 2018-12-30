Murder Over Land Dispute: Three Held In Cuttack

Cuttack: Three persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with a case of murder over land dispute under Choudwar police limits in Cuttack district, the police said.

The arrestees have been identified as Dambarudhar Hesa, Dinesh Birua, and Babi Mallick. Police have seized wooden planks and a country-made pistol from their possession.

According to police, a dispute prevailed between the deceased man Bibhisan Singh and accused Dambarudhar and Dinesh over a piece of land adjacent to each other’s property.

A few days ago, Bibhisan had felled a tree from the disputed land which eventually irked them and they threatened to eliminate him over the issue. Following this, Dinesh, Dambarudhar, and Babi hatched a plan and ambushed Bibhisan while the latter was catching fish from a local stream on December 24.

The accused trio beat him up mercilessly with wooden planks causing severe injuries. Bibhisan died on the spot. In the meanwhile, when people started gathering there, accused Dinesh pulled out a pistol and threatened the witnesses to disperse.

After the accused persons fled the spot on their motorcycles, Bibishan was taken to the hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors, the police said

After a thorough probe into the incident, police today unraveled the murder mystery with the arrest of the trio.