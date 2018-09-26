PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment by Malkangiri court

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Malkangiri: A murder convict has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life by the Malkangiri District Court on Tuesday.  The convicted identified as Muka Madkami had murdered Bhima Madi at the latter’s home in Padia block of the district in 2013.

Judge Manas Mishra delivered the verdict after hearing to the eyewitnesses of the case. However, another accused Mala Madkami was acquitted from the case due to lack of evidence against him.

According to the case details, Muka had threatened to kill Bhima Madi (deceased) suspecting the latter responsible for the mysterious death of his son. On August 3, 2013, Muka stabbed Bhima to death with a knife.

