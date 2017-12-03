Mumbai terror attack mastermind, JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to contest Pakistan general elections 2018

Lahore: Days after Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed released from house arrest, he has announced his decision to contest general elections in Pakistan next year, according to sources.

Saeed said he would contest the election under the banner of Milli Muslim League (MML). He, however, has not disclosed details about the constituency he will be contesting from, sources said.

MML has not yet been registered in country’s Election Commission.

Saeed, who was freed by Pakistan after 297 days of house arrest, is a globally designated terrorist with a bounty of Rs $10 million on his head for terror activities. He has filed a petition in the United Nations, asking to strike off his name from the list of global list of designated terrorists.

India had expressed outrage when news about Saeed’s imminent release broke and had termed it an attempt by Pakistan to “mainstream” terrorists. Over 160 people died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.