Mumbai Shocker! Man sucked into MRI machine, killed

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man was sucked into an MRI machine and killed after he walked into the room carrying an oxygen cylinder at a Mumbai hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Rajesh Maru, who worked as a salesman, entered the MRI room carrying an oxygen cylinder which was helping his relative breathe. The metal in the cylinder activated the machine’s monstrous magnetic field, pulling in both the man and the cylinder with great force. His hand got stuck in the machine along with the cylinder triggering a massive oxygen leak.

Based on information from the eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, a police case or an FIR has been registered and further investigation is on, as per sources.

The shocking incident, which has raised serious questions over safety, occurred on Saturday evening when the victim was helping an elderly relative to the MRI room for a scan.