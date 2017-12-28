Mumbai reception done, Anushka-Virat’s South Africa tour begins

Mumbai: After tying the knot in a private yet grand wedding ceremony in Italy and then hosting two reception parties in New Delhi and Mumbai, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flew to South Africa in the wee hours of Thursday along with other members of the Indian cricket team.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday.

The Bollywood actress was seen wearing a comfortable jumpsuit while Virat was in coordination with the team’s travel wardrobe.

The India Tour of South Africa is scheduled to have its first match on January 5. Ahead of which, Virushka will spend New Year’s together and then Virat will stay on for the series while Anushka will return home to resume work commitments – a film with Aanand L Rai, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga and the promotions of Pari, according to reports.