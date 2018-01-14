Latest News Update

Mumbai Pawan Hans crash: Voice data recorder traced

Pragativadi News Service
Pawan Hans

Mumbai: The Coast Guard has traced the Aircraft Voice Data Recorder (VDR) of the Pawan Hans helicopter which crashed off the Mumbai coast on Saturday while the recovery of the remaining debris is in progress.

Simultaneously, the Navy has widened its search operations for the two missing crew members of the chopper.

However, five bodies were recovered.

The helicopter with seven people onboard, including five ONGC officers and two pilots, crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off for the state-owned company’s oil installation in the Arabian sea.

