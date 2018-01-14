Mumbai Pawan Hans crash: Voice data recorder traced

Mumbai: The Coast Guard has traced the Aircraft Voice Data Recorder (VDR) of the Pawan Hans helicopter which crashed off the Mumbai coast on Saturday while the recovery of the remaining debris is in progress.
Simultaneously, the Navy has widened its search operations for the two missing crew members of the chopper.
However, five bodies were recovered.
The helicopter with seven people onboard, including five ONGC officers and two pilots, crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off for the state-owned company’s oil installation in the Arabian sea.