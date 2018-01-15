Latest News Update

Mumbai Pawan Hans Chopper crash: Human remains found in sea

Pawan Hans

Mumbai: Some human remains were recovered during the search operation for missing crew members of the Pawan Hans helicopter which crashed off the Mumbai coast on Saturday, said the Coast Guard today.

The recovered remains were beyond recognition and have been sent for DNA analysis, as per sources.

The Coast Guard had earlier traced the Aircraft Voice Data Recorder (VDR) of the Pawan Hans helicopter while the recovery of the remaining debris was in progress.

The helicopter with seven people onboard, including five officers of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and two pilots, crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off for the state-owned company’s oil installation in the Arabian Sea on Saturday.

Five bodies were recovered two days back.

