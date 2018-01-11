Mumbai-New Delhi World’s 3rd busiest domestic flight route

Mumbai: Mumbai- New Delhi air route is the third busiest domestic route in the world last year, according to a report by UK’s OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd, an air travel intelligence company.

While Bengaluru-Delhi was the 11th busiest domestic route in the world with 29,427 flights between the two airports last year, Bengaluru-Mumbai was 16th, with 23,857 flights.

A total of 47,462 scheduled airline flights were operated between the two airports in 2017, the report said. The Mumbai-New Delhi route is placed after the Jeju-Seoul Gimpo route in South Korea and the Melbourne and Sydney flight path in Australia.

Hong Kong-Taipei was the busiest international route in the world last year, with 29,494 flights.

OAG also classified airports across the world by their On-Time Performance (OTP), In OAG’s ranking of mega airports, the Delhi airport, which scored an on-time performance of 70.05 per cent, was ranked 18th.

When it comes to the scale of operations, IndiGo was ranked fourth in the OTP list for top 20 mega airlines (biggest in the world in terms of number of scheduled flights operated). OAG scored IndiGo’s on-time performance at 81.22 per cent in the mega airlines category. Japan Airlines, with an on-time performance of 85.27 per cent, topped that list.