Mumbai: Two managers of the ‘1-Above’ pub have been arrested in connection with Kamala Mills Fire tragedy that claimed 14 lives.

At least 14 people died, most of them women, and around a dozen more were injured after a massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s Lower Parel suburb on December 29, 2017.

The fire broke out in a restaurant in Kamala Mills, a commercial complex in Lower Parel that houses offices and restaurants, during a birthday party celebration. All of the deaths were due to suffocation.