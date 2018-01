Mumbai: The owner of the Mojo’s Bistro pub Yug Tulli, who had been evading arrest in the Kamala Mills compound fire case, on Tuesday surrendered before the Mumbai Police.

After the arrest of Tulli — who had been evading arrest since last two weeks — all the owners of the Mojo’s Bistro and ‘1 Above’ have been arrested.

The deadly fire, which had engulfed Mojo’s Bistro and the adjacent 1 Above pub, at the Kamala Mills compound on December 29 last year had claimed 14 lives.