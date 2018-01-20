Mumbai to host Iranian Film Festival

Mumbai: To create a platform for cultural exchange between two countries — India and Iran, a five-day-long film festival titled Iranian Film Festival, will be held in Mumbai from January 22.

The film fest will continue till January 26 to celebrate the culture and cinema of India and Iran.

Five films have been selected for the screening at the festival including the Indo-Iran collaborative film “Hello Mumbai” featuring Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and popular Iranian actor Mohammad Reza Golzar.

The screening will take place at the Ravindra Mini Theatre.

The festival has been organised by the Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Federation of Film Societies of India.