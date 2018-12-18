Mumbai hospital death toll rises to 8

Mumbai: Mumbai hospital death toll has risen to 8 with two more persons succumbing to their injuries on Tuesday.

Authorities said a five-month-old baby girl was among the deceased. The fire broke out at the government-run ESIC Kamgar hospital on Monday.

As many as 176 persons, including three firemen, are now being treated in city hospitals, an official from Disaster Management Unit of BMC said.

Among those admitted over 25 persons are critical, while 26 have been discharged after primary treatment, the official said.

A fire official has blamed the hospital for not ensuring a fire audit.

He said during his visit to the hospital a fortnight ago he had found that there was no firefighting mechanism as per norms.