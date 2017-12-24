Mumbai to get AC suburban trains on Christmas

Mumbai: The Railways will unveil the first air-conditioned suburban trains for Mumbai commuters on Monday, after years of debates, speculation and planning,
The pre-New Year bonanza will see the first AC local leaving Andheri on Western Railway at 2.10 p.m. and reaching Churchgate at 2.44 pm.
After this introductory run, six return services will be operated on the suburban sector on all weekdays, with Saturday-Sunday kept free for maintenance purposes.
Of these 12 daily services, eight will be operated on congested Churchgate-Virar (Palghar) sector, three between Churchgate-Borivali, both with halts at major stations, while one will play as a slow service halting at all stations between Mahalaxmi-Borivali.
There will be weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets available at 5, 7.5 and 10 times of the fare of regular first class ticket rates, besides a five percent GST and other applicable charges.