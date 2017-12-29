Latest News Update

Mumbai fire: 5 BMC officials suspended

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mumbai

Mumbai: Five Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were suspended after a deadly fire in Mumbai’s Lower Parel claimed at least 14 lives.

A massive fire on the top floor of a building at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area left 14 people dead.

The blaze was first reported around 12.30 am Friday from The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Trade House, a four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, in lower Parel area of south Mumbai. The building houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

The cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant. Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, according to sources.

Comments

