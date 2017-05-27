Mumbai and Delhi on high alert over possible terror attack

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have issued an alert following the possible terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba in metro cities including Delhi and Mumbai, or in border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan.

As per agencies a group of 20-21 LeT operatives may have entered to India from Pakistan and subsequently divided themselves into smaller groups.

These men have been highly trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence, sources said.

Police have issued an advisory to ensure tight monitoring and strengthened anti-terror measures at Metro and railway stations, airports, hotels, crowded markets, religious places and stadiums in Delhi.

Earlier in May, a top US intelligence official had warned that Pakistan-based terrorist groups were planning attacks in India while asserting that Islamabad had failed to rein in terrorists.