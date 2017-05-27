Headlines

Mumbai and Delhi on high alert over possible terror attack

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mumbai

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have issued an alert following the possible terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba in metro cities including Delhi and Mumbai, or in border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan.

As per agencies a group of 20-21 LeT operatives may have entered to India from Pakistan and subsequently divided themselves into smaller groups.

These men have been highly trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence, sources said.

Police have issued an advisory to ensure tight monitoring and strengthened anti-terror measures at Metro and railway stations, airports, hotels, crowded markets, religious places and stadiums in Delhi.

Earlier in May, a top US intelligence official had warned that Pakistan-based terrorist groups were planning attacks in India while asserting that Islamabad had failed to rein in terrorists.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

ITER ITER
2.9K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
sex racket sex racket
1.8K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
1.8K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.5K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
IAF IAF
1.4K
Headlines

IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft goes missing near China border
To Top