Mumbai civic body to probe death of man who was sucked in by MRI machine

New Delhi: The Mumbai civic body has set up a committee to inquire into the death of a man after he allegedly got sucked into an MRI machine and inhaled the liquid oxygen that leaked out of a cylinder he was carrying.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also planning to issue stricter guidelines to all civic-run hospitals in view of the incident, as per sources.
According to eyewitnesses, Rajesh Maru (32), who worked as a salesman, entered the MRI room carrying an oxygen cylinder which was helping his relative breathe. The metal in the cylinder activated the machine’s monstrous magnetic field, pulling in both the man and the cylinder with great force. His hand got stuck in the machine along with the cylinder triggering a massive oxygen leak.
The incident took place on Saturday evening.