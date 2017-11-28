Headlines

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed petitions UN to remove his name from terror list

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jama’at-ud-Da’wah chief Hafiz Saeed has filed a petition in the United Nations, asking his name to be struck off from the global list of designated terrorists.

Saeed, who is also the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), filed the UN petition through a Lahore-based law firm.

Saeed was designated a terrorist by the UN under UNSCR 1267 (UN Security Council Resolution) in December 2008 following the November 2008 attack in Mumbai.

In fact, the US had named him a specially designated global terrorist much earlier, in May 2008.

Last week, he was freed by Pakistan after being under house arrest for 297 days. His release was met with global outcry.

India had expressed outrage when news about Saeed’s imminent release broke and had termed it an attempt by Pakistan to “mainstream” terrorists.

The US, too, had expressed deep concern over Saeed’s release, calling for him to be arrested and charged for his crimes.

