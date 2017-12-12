Headlines

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express to soon get Anubhuti luxury coach

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
luxury coaches

Mumbai: Indian Railway’s latest attraction, the Anubhuti luxury coaches, will make its debut on the Western Railway (WR) soon.

Two coaches are likely to be attached to the Shatabdi Express that runs between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, according to reports.

The Anubhuti coach is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as comfortable bucket seats, LCD screens, modular toilets, automatic doors, upgraded leg rests, mobile and USB points on seats and anti-graffiti vinyl covers.

A ticket to travel by this coach is expected to cost 20 per cent more than the regular Shatabdi fare, as per sources

