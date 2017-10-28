Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated multipurpose recreational harbour at Satapada in Puri district through video conferencing from the Secretariat here.

The project will boost tourism in the area, create more employment opportunities and improve road infrastructure, said CM Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating the project.

The multi-purpose facility has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore and can berth 200 boats at a time.

The harbour has a main jetty, one approach jetty and 20 finger jetties.

The Chief Minister also launched the Sahid Baji Rout Noujatra Suraksha Yojana for the safety of boat passengers. Under the scheme, life jackets, fire extinguishers and other facilities will be made available to the people. Work on the multi jetty harbour which started in January 2015 was completed in July, this year.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan were present during the video conferencing while Minister of State for Commerce and Transport Nrusingha Charan Sahu, Rajya Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty and Bramhagiri MLA Sanjay Dasburma were present at Satapada.