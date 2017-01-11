Multi-Modal Hub to be developed at Master Canteen square

Bhubaneswar: Even after a year of being tagged with ‘Smart City’, no such noticeable developments have been undertaken by the authorities yet in the capital city. Now after been establishment of the ‘Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited’(BSCL), the first step by the authority of developing a ‘Multi Modal Hub’ has been initiated, here at the Master Canteen square in the city.

The state government has also showed a green signal towards this proposal by the BSCL. It has been planned that 10 agencies would work on the project and would complete it within three years of initiation of the work. With the combined effort of Bhubaneswar Development Authority(BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation(BMC), BSCL, Railway department and the Works department, the project has been planned to be developed at a cost of Rs 1000 crore.

It has been informed by the BSCL authorities that, apart from creation of approaching road to the railway station and the bus stand, every facility will be available at a single point.

After getting green signal from the government, demolition process of two parks including the Jawaharlal Nehru Park and Jaya Prakash Narayan Park near the Master Canteen square has already been started. The Ashoka market which is adjacent to the Master Canteen square would also be demolished and the business holders of the area will be shifted to a temporary place by the BDA. Later after completion of the hub, the same business holders would be brought back and settled in the ‘multi modal hub’.