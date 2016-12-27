Multi-level car parking lots in city soon

Bhubaneswar: Exponential rise in number of four wheelers plying on city roads has posed questions on the efficacy on the smart city mission as administration prepares to tackle the traffic and parking woes.

On such a backdrop, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, the overseeing authority for city’s smart city mission has floated two tenders for easing out unnecessary traffic congestion due to overcrowding of cars lining beside road edges by constructing two multi level car parking (MLCP) s corridors in the city.

One of the parking lots will be developed at Raj Mahal Square near Unit II market and the other one will be set up in Saheed Nagar.

The Raj Mahal MLCP will be spread across 0.97 acres and will have two basement floors and six above with a holding capacity of 452 equivalent car spaces. It will have a total of 1,43,718 square feet area for parking and will be spread over two basement floors and three on the upper floors. It will have 57,276 square feet commercial space.

Similarly, the MLCP at Saheed Nagar will have two basement and four upper floors with a total capacity for 256 cars. 1,00,149 square feet parking space and it will be spread over two basement floors and four above them. There will be two floors for the use of commercial purpose and the area would 38,126 square feet.