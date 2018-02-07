Mulayam Singh Yadav evades voice sampling test, notice sent to Delhi residence

Lucknow: The investigating official (IO) probing a threat case against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, lodged by senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, on Wednesday served notice to the veteran politician at his New Delhi residence.

The notice served to him at the 5, Vikramaditya Marg residence in the state capital, was not received and hence a fresh notice has now been sent to his Delhi residence where he stays as the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh, an official informed.

The senior IPS officer had alleged that Mulayam Singh Yadav threatened him on mobile phone on July 10, 2015. On August 20, 2016, a city Court had directed the IO to get the voice sample of Mulayam Singh and match it in a forensic lab but so far the IO has not been able to do it.

In his report before the Court, CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra said that he and his predecessor sent notice to Mulayam Singh Yadav around a dozen times through special messengers, registered post and the Station House Officer Gautampalli but no one in his residence received them.

Now the IO has sent the notice for voice sampling at Mulayam Singh’s Delhi residence through fax and registered post. The matter shall next be heard on February 13.