Mukul Mudgal favourite for BCCI observer post

New Delhi: The ouster of BCCI top brass including President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke has opened up grounds for implementation of reforms including appointment of an observer to the board.

Justice Mukul Mudgal has emerged as the frontrunner for this post, news agencies reported. Earlier, the probing committee RM Lodha panel suggested Home Secretary GK Pillai as an observer for overseeing operations in the board.

Mudgal has already served as an observer for Delhi and Districts Cricket Association which makes him a strong candidate for the position. He was appointed to oversee the conduct of matches during the ICC World T20 and Indian Premier League in 2016.

Notably, Mudgal has been a pioneer in this field and had a major impact in the panel constituted on the aftermath of IPL spot fixing scandal in 2013.

