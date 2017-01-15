Culture

Mukteswar Dance Festival kicked off in the city

Mukteswar Dance Festival

Bhubaneswar: The three-day annual Mukteswar Dance Festival began on Saturday here. The dance festival organized by the Odisha Tourism department in association with the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) and the Odisha Sangeeta Natak Academi was inaugurated by Secretary of Tourism Department Arati Ahuja in the presence of Secretary of Cultural Department Manoranjan Panigrahi.

On the opening evening Krushna Chandra Ray of Bhubaneswar performed Chorus while Sujata Mohapatra from the city performed Solo Odissi Dance, Pabitra Pradhan and Sridutta Bhol performed Duet Odissi rectical and the last performance was by group dance by Artists of Anirudha and group from New Delhi.

