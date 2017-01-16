Culture

Mukteswar dance fest concludes

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Bhubaneswar: The elegant Mukteswar Temple that bears one of the finest examples of Odishan architecture hosted the annual Mukteswar dance festival where eminent Odissi dancers from across the country perform. This three day long event that kickstarted on Saturday culminated on Sunday.

Danseuses like Sujata Mohapatra, Pankaj pradhan and Sashwati Gorai Gosh performed their solo Odissi acts to keep the audience glued to their seats in the winter evenings while dancers like Pabitra Pradhan and Sridutta Bhol, Sachikant pradhan and Swagatika Sahoo, and Subhalakshmi Padhi and Arti Kar narrated stories through their duets to enthrall the viewers.

Besides group dances by Anirudha and group, Sharmila Mukherjee and her troupe and Subash Swain and co created magic on the stage with the illuminated Mukteswar temple on the backdrop. Bollywood actors Parvin Dabbas and Priti Jhangiani were present in the event on second evening to felicitate the artists while noted dancer Illeana Citaristi was also among the guests.

 

 

