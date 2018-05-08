Mukesh, Nita Ambani host star-studded party post daughter’s engagement

Mumbai: Days after Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s private engagement ceremony in Goa, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand Party for their daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal who got engaged over the weekend.

The pre-wedding ritual, God Dhana was organized on Monday night at Ambani’s residence Antilla.

It was one star-studded affair where Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji attended the event to congratulate the couple.

Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani along with his wife Tina Ambani was also seen attending the party. The wedding is likely to take place in December this year.

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India’s most admired real estate companies.