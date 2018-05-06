Latest News Update

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to wed Piramal Group scion Anand in December

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Isha Ambani

Mumbai: Business tycoon and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha will tie the knot with Anand Piramal, son of corporate magnates Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, in December this year, family sources said on Sunday.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.

Anand, who reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India’s leading real estate companies.

Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand had launched Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day.

Anand holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

The twin sister of Akash Ambani, Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford, by June.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

mobile phone explodes mobile phone explodes
1.4K
Headlines

Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes
Sunny Leone Sunny Leone
1.3K
Entertainment

Sunny Leone is all set to reveal her entire life in a biopic
Odisha Odisha
1.1K
Headlines

Phase-I of Public Bi-cycle Sharing system to take shape in a 40-km route
To Top