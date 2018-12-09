Mujgund encounter continues in J&K,5 security men injured

Srinagar: Security forces are continuing with their encounter with militants at Mujgund in Jammu and Kashmir for the second day on Sunday.

Reports said five security men were injured. The authorities have suspended internet services in Srinagar area.

The encounter began on Saturday in Mujgund, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Security forces are yet to recover bodies of any militant. They have been carrying out cordon-and-search operation near Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgand area since Saturday evening.

News agencies said after a brief lull, the gunfight between security forces and the militants have resumed on Sunday morning.

Last month, security forces had killed two terrorists in Khrew area of Pulwama district. A huge of cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered from their possession, police said.

The terrorists killed were identified as Adnan Ahmad Lone and Adil Bilal Bhat. They were linked to Hizbul Mujahideen.