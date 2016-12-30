Much rumored Virat & Anuska to get engaged on Jan 1

Mumbai: The ongoing trend of Bollywood-Cricket wed-lock trend has gained a new step with the much rumored chemistry between cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, who has finally decided to officially wrap their relationship in the new year by an engagement ceremony slated to be held on January 1.
The ceremony is most likely to take place at hotel Ananda, Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand which is 17 kms from Dehradun, will play hosts to Amithabh Bachchan and his family as well as industrial giant Anil Ambani and Wife Tina Ambani.
Confirming the speculations, both Virat and Anushka shared some glimpses from their recent vacations at hills and were seen together with a priest.As per reports, Anushka’s close friends and family members are been already staying at the venue and the preparations for the big day have already started.
Earlier, the duo has made their appearances together at many occasions including Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech marriage and Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday celebrations.