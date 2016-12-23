PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Much awaited ‘Air-Show’ begins at the Millenium City

Air Show at Cuttack

Cuttack: The much awaited ‘ Air Show’ has started in the Millennium City with the presence of around three lakh spectators watching the show. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has already reached at the site to mark the show.

The Khan Nagar and Kathajodi river bank area of the city has attracted a huge footfall with viewers thronging the site to watch the show.  Starting with the Sarang Aerobatics, Indian Air Force(IAF) officials have started showing the dare devil stunts with their air fleet.

The event has been hosted to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Biju Pattnaik wherein IAF pilots from Surya Kiran Aerobatics, Saranga Aerobatics and Akash Ganga Aerobatics are showcasing their performance. Around 100 pilots and 10 IAF officials are to participate in the show.Traffic rush at Air Show

Simultaneously to curb the huge traffic rush, the Commissionerate police has undertaken elaborate security arrangements.

The show is scheduled to continue till 11:45 am of the day.

