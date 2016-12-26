Mu Khanti Odia Jhia new upcoming Odia film

Bhubaneswar: The mahurat of upcoming Odia film “Mu Khanti Odia Jhia” that was held in the Gurudwar at Unit-III last week was a starry affair with the presence of several stars from the Ollywood and sports.

Elina Samantray and popular actor turned MP Siddhant Mohapatra along with new comer Ranveer playing the lead roles in this flick that is set to be directed by Avatar Singh who also has written the story and is the screen play writer.

Along with these stars, controversial comedian Papu Pom Pom and string of character actors like Manoj pattanayk, jeeban panda, manisha Mishra, Swarupa Padhi, Monalin were also present in the event.

Besides chairman of OFDC Munna Khan and Olympian Dutee Chand and veteran director Basant Sahu were present in the event to witness the mahurat.

Satyaranjan Sahoo writes dialogue of the film while Baidyanath Das, Gopal Das and Manas Kumar are taking care of music. Sudhakar, Bobby and Amit are choreographing for the film and Ranjan is the cinematographer.