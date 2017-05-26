MSP on Paddy: State House panel to meet PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: The House Committee meeting chaired by the State Assembly Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat held today over enhancing the Maximum Support Price (MSP) on paddy.

The meeting was held in presence of State Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout and Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra.

However, the State panel has tabled a draft and decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge for increasing the MSP on paddy from Rs 1470 per quintal to Rs 2930 per quintal

Speaking to the media, Rout said the panel had decided to meet PM Modi to present the draft soon to press its demand on increasing the MSP on paddy by June 30.

Meanwhile, LoP Narasingha mishra alleged that the Modi government is apathetic towards issues related to Odisha farmers, although the Centre has been approached time and again to hold discussion over the paddy MSP; however the Union government did not pay heed towards it.