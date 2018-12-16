MS Dhoni’s pic tying wife Sakshi’s shoes goes viral

By pragativadinewsservice
dhoni with wife
Ranchi: Sakshi Dhoni’s latest Instagram post broke the internet on Sunday in which Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen tying her shoelaces.

Sakshi posted a series of pictures of Dhoni tying her shoelaces from different angles.

You paid for the shoes so you tie them tooo 🤗😘 !!! Photo Credit – @k.a.b.b.s

While some people praised the former captain for his act, others slammed it as a publicity stunt. Besides, some others were hurt seeing their hero doing something like that.

“Picture shows a husband is helping his wife? But what about captions? Show much attitude ? its actually humiliating,” one comment read.

Dhoni is enjoying a short break from international cricket at the moment with the Indian team busy with its Test assignment in Australia.

Dhoni will join the limited-overs side for the ODI series starting January next year.

pragativadinewsservice
