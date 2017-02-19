MS Dhoni Steps Down As Rising Pune Supergiants Skipper

New Delhi: A day before the 2017 Indian Premier League players’ auction, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been replaced as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants by Australian skipper Steve Smith sources said.

Dhoni had resigned from the captaincy of the Indian ODI and T20I teams in January with Test captain Virat Kohli taking over.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been the skipper of an IPL team in all past nine seasons. He first led Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and then took charge of Pune Supergiants in 2016 after the Chennai franchise was suspended.

Supergiants had a torrid IPL 9, finishing seventh in their debut season. The team managed to win just five of their 14 matches last year with Dhoni himself failing to make a big impact with the bat.

The former India skipper scored 284 runs in 14 matches his lowest in an IPL season.

Notably, under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings had won the IPL title in 2010 and 2011, and also the Champions League T20 crown in 2010 and 2014.