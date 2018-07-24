MS Dhoni becomes highest tax payer in Jharkhand and Bihar

Ranchi: Former captain of Indian Cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the leading income tax payer from Jharkhand and Bihar by paying a tax of Rs 12.17 crore for the assessment year of 2017-18.

MS Dhoni has reportedly declared an advance tax of Rs 3 crore for the next financial year, informed senior IT officials in Ranchi.

However, the 37-year-old cricketer’s tax has risen from the 2016-17 fiscal when he paid Rs 10.93 crore. Earlier, Dhoni was the highest taxpayer from the region up to 2013-14.

Dhoni currently is in the list of ‘A’ category under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He also earns from several endorsements contracts and owns different business ventures.

Dhoni also holds numerous captaincy records such as the most wins by an Indian captain in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, and most back-to-back wins by an Indian captain in ODIs. He took over the ODI captaincy from Rahul Dravid in 2007 and led the team to its first-ever bilateral ODI series wins in Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the CB Series of 2007–08, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.