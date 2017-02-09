MRI scanning facilities for BPL families

New Delhi: The State Governments to provide adequate health care facilities including MRI scanning to the people of the State, because it is the responsibility of the govt. The State Government is not required to seek approval of this Ministry for installing MRI scanning facilities in their Hospitals.
As far as the health care establishments under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are concerned, all such proposals are examined expeditiously and necessary approval of competent authority is conveyed to make the facilities functional for the use of patient care.
The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Faggan Singh Kulaste stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.