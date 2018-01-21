MP theatre owners defy govt over Padmaavat release, Karni Sena says ‘wait and watch’

Bhopal: There seems to be no end to the controversy over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film Padmaavat, which has been marred in controversy since its inception.

In the latest development, the cinema hall owners in Madhya Pradesh have taken on the government over the release of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

The owners of cinema halls in Madhya Pradesh have clearly told the state government that they will release Padmaavat in theatres on its scheduled date – January 25, 2018. According to them, the film will be released in at least 150 theatres across Madhya Pradesh.

The association of cinema hall owners in the state has also decided to seek additional security from the government, and is likely to petition Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla soon in this regard.

This comes even as Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has decided to appeal against Supreme Court order which paved the way for pan-India release of the film.

Meanwhile, members of Sri Rajput Karni Sena distributed memorandum in all theatres in Gurgaon, Haryana, asking them not to screen the film, which is facing protests over alleged distortion of facts.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments have decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the release of Padmaavat.

The apex court had last week stayed notifications banning the film by some states and ruled that no state had the right to stop the screening of the film that was already cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).