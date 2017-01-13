MP Rabindra Jena applies for anticipatory bail

Cuttack: After CBI conducted marathon raids on all houses of Balasore MP Rabindra Jena, he has filed for an anticipatory bail in the Orissa High Court today.

CBI sleuths had raided Jena’s Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Delhi houses in connection with the Seashore chit fund scam. Jena has also been questioned by the top central investigating body more than once.

He was first interrogated for three hours in January 2015 and later in December 2016. As per CBI sources Jena headed the Supratik group of companies, that had taken term loan of about Rs 18 crore from the Seashore group in 2010 which it paid back in 2013. Jena was also the co-CEO of Balasore Alloys from January 31, 2007 to January 30, 2009. Later, he became managing director of the same company till November 2011.